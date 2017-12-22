Abbas: We won't accept any American peace plan

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas declared on Friday that he would "no longer accept" any peace plan proposed by the United States, in the wake of President Donald Trump's decision on to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

"The United States has proven to be a dishonest mediator in the peace process and we will no longer accept any plan from it," Abbas said at a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to AFP.

