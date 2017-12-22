Security Council slaps new sanctions on North Korea

The UN Security Council on Friday slapped new sanctions on North Korea that will restrict oil supplies vital for Pyongyang's missile and nuclear programs, AFP reported.

The Council, which includes permanent member China, unanimously adopted a U.S.-drafted resolution that also orders the repatriation of North Korean workers abroad and earning revenue for Kim Jong Un's regime.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)