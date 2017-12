Israel will leave the UN’s cultural body, UNESCO, it was announced Friday.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu instructed the Israeli ambassador to UNESCO, Carmel Shama Hacohen, to hand in a letter in which Israel formally withdraws from the organization.

