Trump: We foolishly spent $7 trillion in the Middle East

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he expected to cooperate with the Democratic party at some point.

"At some point, and for the good of the country, I predict we will start working with the Democrats in a Bipartisan fashion. Infrastructure would be a perfect place to start. After having foolishly spent $7 trillion in the Middle East, it is time to start rebuilding our country!" he tweeted.

