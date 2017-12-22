Hotovely to Likud members: Don't take part in leftist demonstrations

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely on Friday urged all members of the Likud not to participate in anti-corruption demonstrations to be held on Saturday night in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

"Loyalty to the rule of law is first and foremost respect for processes in a democratic society, not to judge before investigating the facts, and not to allow the manipulative spirit of the organizers of the demonstrations from the left to infiltrate the ranks of the nationalist camp," Hotovely said.

