Youths released after arrest for Temple Mount prayer

Three youths who were arrested Wednesday morning during a tour of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City on suspicion of shouting "Shema Yisrael" and bowing on the mountain have been released from detention.

The youths were interrogated on suspicion of disturbing public order and were released with a summons for an administrative hearing, in which the police intend to remove them administratively from the Temple Mount. An attorney from the Honenu legal-aid organization said the youths did not violate any law, rather guidelines against non-Muslim prayer at the holy site.

