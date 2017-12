08:29 Reported News Briefs Tevet 3, 5778 , 21/12/17 Tevet 3, 5778 , 21/12/17 Rabbis welcome Trump's commutation of Rubashkin sentence Read more The Coalition for Jewish Values lauds the commutation of the slaughterhouse executive's sentence, saying, "There was widespread sentiment the sentence was disproportionate." ► ◄ Last Briefs