Danon: PA chooses speeches over negotiations

The United Nations General Assembly is scheduled to convene on Thursday to vote on a resolution which calls “upon all States to refrain from the establishment of diplomatic missions in the Holy City of Jerusalem.”

Ahead of his address to the session Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said, “The Palestinians have chosen once again to make speeches at the UN instead of engaging in dialogue. Attempts to adopt resolutions which deny history itself are meaningless. We do not need the approval of international bodies to know that Jerusalem has always been the capital of the Jewish people, and always will be the capital of State of Israel.”