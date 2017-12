Member of Knesset Benny Begin (Likud) estimated this morning that the Jewish nation-state lawill not pass in its present form.

Interviewed by Israeli public radio, Begin said, "I understood that the first task of David Amsalem is to bring about the completion of the nation-state legislation in its existing defective, flawed and discriminatory wording. One can hope that this law will not be enacted, and in my opinion there is no chance of it reaching a second and third reading."