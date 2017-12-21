Teva employees demonstrate at board member's home

Dozens of Teva employees and supporters of their struggle against recently-announced layoffs are demonstrating this morning in Raanana, opposite the home of Hemi Peres, who is a member of the Israeli board of directors.

At the same time, the organizational steps taken by workers throughout the country continue. Today, the Teva plants in Jerusalem and Ashdod are completely on strike. At the other facilities of the Company, employees will hold informational meetings and there will be work disruptions.