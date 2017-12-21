A fragmentation grenade was thrown, Wednesday evening, at a house in the Galilee village of Sajur, near Karmiel.
There were no casualties but vehicles were damaged. The police have opened an investigation.
|
07:15
Reported
News BriefsTevet 3, 5778 , 21/12/17
Grenade thrown at house near Karmiel
A fragmentation grenade was thrown, Wednesday evening, at a house in the Galilee village of Sajur, near Karmiel.
There were no casualties but vehicles were damaged. The police have opened an investigation.
Last Briefs