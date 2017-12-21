The United States is drawing up plans for a “bloody nose” military attack on North Korea to stop its nuclear weapons program, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday.
The White House, State Department and Pentagon would not comment.
|
03:44
Reported
News BriefsTevet 3, 5778 , 21/12/17
Report: U.S. drawing up plans for North Korea attack
The United States is drawing up plans for a “bloody nose” military attack on North Korea to stop its nuclear weapons program, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday.
The White House, State Department and Pentagon would not comment.
Last Briefs