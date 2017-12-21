PA accuses U.S. of 'threatening' of UN members

Riyad al-Malki, the Palestinian Authority (PA) official in charge of foreign affairs, on Wednesday accused Washington of "threatening" member countries of the UN General Assembly ahead of a vote on rejecting President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Malki said, according to the AFP news agency, that American officials were "committing another mistake when they have distributed this famous letter trying to threaten countries, (and) threaten their sovereign decision to choose how to vote."