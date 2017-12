23:16 Reported News Briefs Tevet 2, 5778 , 20/12/17 Tevet 2, 5778 , 20/12/17 Ex-journalist gets 5 years over JCC bomb threats Former journalist Juan Thomson, who admitted to cyber stalking an ex-girlfriend and terrorizing Jewish groups with bomb threats, has been sentenced in New York to five years in prison, NBC reported. A Manhattan federal court sentenced Thomson on Wednesday, calling Thomson’s crimes “domestic terrorism.” Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs