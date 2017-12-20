BBC to increase coverage of religions following yearlong review

The BBC said it will “raise our game” on religion by increasing the representation of religion on its television and radio dramas and documentaries.

On the heels of a yearlong review into its coverage of religion and ethics that was published Wednesday, the British Broadcasting Corp. also pledged to create a new global religious affairs team for the BBC News headed by a religion editor.

The BBC said it will feature more reports on non-Christian festivals including Passover, Rosh Hashanah, Ramadan and Eid. In addition, characters in popular drama programs on both television and radio will confront faith-based dilemmas.

JTA