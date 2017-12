21:48 Reported News Briefs Tevet 2, 5778 , 20/12/17 Tevet 2, 5778 , 20/12/17 Former Pentagon official says evidence of UFO's 'overwhelming' A former official responsible for running the US Defense Department's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, a top secret program tracking UFO's, said that he is "absolutely convinced" that extra-terrestrial life exists. "The evidence at this point is quite overwhelming," Military intelligence official Luis Elizondo said . "I think we are entering a new era." ► ◄ Last Briefs