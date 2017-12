20:51 Reported News Briefs Tevet 2, 5778 , 20/12/17 Tevet 2, 5778 , 20/12/17 Pop star interrogated by Secret Service after promising to kill Trump The pop star Morrissey was interviewed by the United States Secret Service after he vowed to kill President Donald Trump. Last month Morrisey told the German newspaper Der Spiegel that he would "absolutely" kill the president if given the chance. "I would, for the safety of humanity. It has nothing to do with my personal opinion of his face or his family, but in the interest of humanity" he said. ► ◄ Last Briefs