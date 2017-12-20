20:35 Reported News Briefs Tevet 2, 5778 , 20/12/17 Tevet 2, 5778 , 20/12/17 Message to Netanyahu? Kahlon praises embattled Police Commisioner Alshiekh Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon praised Police Commissioner Roni Alsheikh at a Hanukka toast Wednesday. "We are backing you up, continue the important work you do for law enforcement and the rule of law" said Kahlon. ► ◄ Last Briefs