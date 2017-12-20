20:23 Reported News Briefs Tevet 2, 5778 , 20/12/17 Tevet 2, 5778 , 20/12/17 Massive traffic police operation impounds 17 vehicles Traffic police distributed more than 60 tickets for heavy vehicles due to a lack of safety and integrity during an extensive police operation on Route 44. Seventeen of the vehicles were removed from the road. ► ◄ Last Briefs