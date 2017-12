19:19 Reported News Briefs Tevet 2, 5778 , 20/12/17 Tevet 2, 5778 , 20/12/17 Trump threatens to cut off aid from countries that vote against Israel at UN on Thursday President Trump threatened to cut aid from countries that vote against the United States' recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital at the UN General Assembly on Thursday. "Countries take hundreds of millions of dollars and sometimes billions of dollars and then vote against us. So we're looking at these votes now. We'll save a lot of money. We don't care," he said at press conference. ► ◄ Last Briefs