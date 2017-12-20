19:18
Reported

News Briefs

  Tevet 2, 5778 , 20/12/17

Trump: US has 'recaptured nearly 100% of the territory once held by the terrorists in Iraq and Syria

President Trump declared victory in the war against ISIS. saying in a press conference that "we've unleashed U.S. military might on ISIS, and they have recaptured nearly 100% of the territory once held by the terrorists in Iraq and Syria".

Last Briefs