Tevet 2, 5778 , 20/12/17 Trump: US has 'recaptured nearly 100% of the territory once held by the terrorists in Iraq and Syria President Trump declared victory in the war against ISIS. saying in a press conference that "we've unleashed U.S. military might on ISIS, and they have recaptured nearly 100% of the territory once held by the terrorists in Iraq and Syria".