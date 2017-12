19:13 Reported News Briefs Tevet 2, 5778 , 20/12/17 Tevet 2, 5778 , 20/12/17 Three menorahs vandalized near Atlantic City Three public menorahs were vandalized in a New Jersey city near Atlantic City. Margate City police are investigating the incidents, which took place on Sunday night, according to local reports. One of the damaged menorahs stood outside the Milton and Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, and another was located down the street. The third menorah was vandalized less than a mile away at a local pier. - JTA ► ◄ Last Briefs