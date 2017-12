19:09 Reported News Briefs Tevet 2, 5778 , 20/12/17 Tevet 2, 5778 , 20/12/17 Report: Netanyahu pressuring right-wing MK's to avoid Jerusalem anti-corruption rally Hadashot 10 reporter Akiva Novick reports that Netanyahu is heavily pressuring right-wing MK's Oren Hazan and Yehuda Glick to avoid a Jerusalem rally this Saturday night against corruption. Unlike the Tel Aviv rally, the Jerusalem rally is supposed to be solidly right wing. Former MK Aryeh Eldad and the son of former MK Hanan Porat will speak, and it is being organized by former Netanyahu ally Yoaz Hendel. ► ◄ Last Briefs