Seven Israeli companies earned a spot on California-based CB Insights list of top 100 artificial intelligence firms. The companies listed were Applitools, Cybereason, Dynamic Yield, OrCam, Prospera, Twiggle, and Workey.
|
18:48
Reported
News BriefsTevet 2, 5778 , 20/12/17
Seven Israeli companies make list of top 100 artificial intelligence firm
Seven Israeli companies earned a spot on California-based CB Insights list of top 100 artificial intelligence firms. The companies listed were Applitools, Cybereason, Dynamic Yield, OrCam, Prospera, Twiggle, and Workey.
Last Briefs