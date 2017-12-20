18:48
  Tevet 2, 5778 , 20/12/17

Seven Israeli companies make list of top 100 artificial intelligence firm

Seven Israeli companies earned a spot on California-based CB Insights list of top 100 artificial intelligence firms. The companies listed were Applitools, Cybereason, Dynamic Yield, OrCam, Prospera, Twiggle, and Workey.  

