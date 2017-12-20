Senate probes whether Jill Stein colluded with Russia

The Senate Intelligence Committee is investigating whether Green Party Presidential Candidate Jill Stein colluded with the Russians. Stein had attended a party sponsored by the Russia Today (RT) television company and sat near Vladimir Putin.

Stein denied the allegations and said in a statement that "Our communications with Russian individuals regarding an invitation to speak on international relations at the RT 10th anniversary media conference will confirm what we stated publicly at that time and since: that we did not accept any payment or even reimbursement for the trip."