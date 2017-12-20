Palestinian Foreign Minister decries US 'threats' on UN members

Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki

on Wednesday accused the US of "threatening" member countries of the UN

General Assembly ahead of a vote on rejecting the US decision to recognise

Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Malki said American officials were "committing another mistake when they

have distributed this famous letter trying to threaten countries, (and)

threaten their sovereign decision to choose how to vote."

He spoke at a press conference with his Turkish counterpart in Istanbul,

shortly before he left for New York on the same plane as Turkish Foreign

Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. AFP