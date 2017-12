17:42 Reported News Briefs Tevet 2, 5778 , 20/12/17 Tevet 2, 5778 , 20/12/17 Mahmoud Abbas wraps up meeting with Saudi Arabia's King Salman Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas wrapped up his visit on Wednesday with Saudi Arabia's King Salman. Salman assured Abbas that Saudi Arabia supports the Palestinian Authority's quest for statehood and reiterated his opposition to Donald Trump's recent decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital. ► ◄ Last Briefs