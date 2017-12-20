17:38 Reported News Briefs Tevet 2, 5778 , 20/12/17 Tevet 2, 5778 , 20/12/17 Netanyahu blesses MK Amsalem after he replaces Bitan as coalition Chairman Prime Minister Netanyahu congratulated MK David Amsalem (Likud) after he replaced MK David Bitan (Likud) as coalition chairman. "There is a reward for loyalty," Netanyahu told him. ► ◄ Last Briefs