17:14 Reported News Briefs Tevet 2, 5778 , 20/12/17 Tevet 2, 5778 , 20/12/17 Netanyahu offers MK Kisch to head Interior Affairs Committee Prime Minister Netanyahu asked MK Yoav Kisch (Likud) to replace MK David Amsalem as the head of the Knesset's Interior Affairs Committee. Amsalem replaced MK David Bitan (Likud) as coalition chairman after Bitan resigned his position on Wednesday. ► ◄ Last Briefs