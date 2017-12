16:02 Reported News Briefs Tevet 2, 5778 , 20/12/17 Tevet 2, 5778 , 20/12/17 Judge extends arrest of girl arrested for hitting soldiers in viral video An IDF judge extended the remand of Ahed Tamimi, who was arrested for slapping IDF soldiers in the village of Nabi Salih. ► ◄ Last Briefs