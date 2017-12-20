Embattled MK Bitan resigns as coalition chairman

MK David Bitan (Likud) resigned from his role of Coalition Chairman due to a police investigation into allegations that Bitan accepted bribes while serving as deputy mayor of Rishon Lezion. Bitan will continue serving as a Knesset member.

"This morning I asked the prime minister to release me from my position as coalition chairman, because the current situation is making my job difficult and I do not want to harm the work and functioning of the coalition. I thank the Prime Minister for his trust and support all along. I will continue to serve with great respect as a member of the Likud faction and I will do all that I can to continue to represent an entire public that has given me confidence," said Bitan.