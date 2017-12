13:58 Reported News Briefs Tevet 2, 5778 , 20/12/17 Tevet 2, 5778 , 20/12/17 Kippa-wearing illegal immigrant caught in Ramat Gan breaking into cars Police caught an illegal infiltrator from Nablus breaking into cars Tuesday night in Ramat Gan. The perpetrator wore a Kippa in order to avert suspicion. ► ◄ Last Briefs