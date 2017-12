06:43 Reported News Briefs Tevet 2, 5778 , 20/12/17 Tevet 2, 5778 , 20/12/17 Gabbay: Netanyahu, the police didn't receive gifts, you did Labor party chairman Avi Gabbay attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday night, following his remarks at a Hanukkah candle lighting with Likud activists. "Netanyahu, you’re confused, the police did not receive gifts worth $200,000, you did. Instead of lashing out at the police, go out to the public and say 'I was wrong'. Instead of solving the Qassam problem in the Gaza Belt, you are attacking the police? Is that what a Prime Minister is for? Next!" Gabbay tweeted. ► ◄ Last Briefs