Oskar Groening, the former Nazi SS guard known as the “Bookkeeper of Auschwitz”, has filed a challenge against his jail sentence, arguing that imprisonment would violate his "right to life", AFP reported on Tuesday.

In one of the last cases against a surviving Nazi, 96-year-old Groening was found guilty in July 2015 of being an accessory to the murders of 300,000 Hungarian Jews at the death camp.