U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his Canadian counterpart Chrystia Freeland announced on Tuesday the formation of a new international group to increase the pressure on North Korea over its growing nuclear and ballistic missile programs, ABC News reported.

The coalition of countries will meet for the first time on January 16 in Vancouver, in a “demonstration of international solidarity against North Korea’s dangerous and illegal actions,” said Freeland in a conversation with Tillerson.