Man who plotted to behead anti-Islamist blogger sent to jail

A judge in Boston on Tuesday sentenced a Massachusetts man to 28 years in prison after he was convicted of conspiring to support the Islamic State (ISIS) in a 2015 plot to attack police and behead anti-Islamist blogger Pamela Geller, Reuters reported.

U.S. District Judge William Young told 28-year-old David Wright that he had “embraced a monstrous evil” when he plotted with his uncle and a friend to travel to New York to attempt to behead Geller in an act of retribution for her having organized a “Draw Mohammed” contest.