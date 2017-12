Nikki Haley, the U.S. Ambassador to the UN, on Tuesday referenced the upcoming vote at the UN General Assembly on a resolution protesting U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem.

“At the UN we're always asked to do more and give more. So, when we make a decision, at the will of the American people, about where to locate OUR embassy, we don't expect those we've helped to target us. On Thursday there'll be a vote criticizing our choice. The U.S. will be taking names,” she tweeted.