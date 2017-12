01:13 Reported News Briefs Tevet 2, 5778 , 20/12/17 Tevet 2, 5778 , 20/12/17 Hanukkah songs like you've never heard them before Read more In honor of the last day of Hanukkah, the Military Rabbinate Troupe presents a new adaptation to the classical Hanukkah songs. Watch. ► ◄ Last Briefs