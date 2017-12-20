00:44
Reported

News Briefs

  Tevet 2, 5778 , 20/12/17

Ya'alon blasts Netanyahu

Former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu following his remarks at a Hanukkah candle lighting with Likud activists in Kfar Maccabiah.

"I left a candle-lighting event with disabled IDF soldiers and security forces, and I watched the humiliating show of the person who is supposed to lead the country and behaves like a fugitive who burns everything we built, fought, wounded and lost friends for! Bibi, Enough! Go! Before you burn what you did when you still cared about the state!" Ya'alon tweeted.

Last Briefs