Ya'alon blasts Netanyahu

Former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu following his remarks at a Hanukkah candle lighting with Likud activists in Kfar Maccabiah.

"I left a candle-lighting event with disabled IDF soldiers and security forces, and I watched the humiliating show of the person who is supposed to lead the country and behaves like a fugitive who burns everything we built, fought, wounded and lost friends for! Bibi, Enough! Go! Before you burn what you did when you still cared about the state!" Ya'alon tweeted.