22:33
Reported

News Briefs

  Tevet 1, 5778 , 19/12/17

5-week-old infant badly injured at Beit Shemesh hall

A five-week old baby was hit and badly injured by an object which fell and hit its head at a Beit Shemesh hall.

MDA paramedics and EMT's treated the baby and transferred it to the Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital.

Last Briefs