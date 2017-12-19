A five-week old baby was hit and badly injured by an object which fell and hit its head at a Beit Shemesh hall.
MDA paramedics and EMT's treated the baby and transferred it to the Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital.
News BriefsTevet 1, 5778 , 19/12/17
5-week-old infant badly injured at Beit Shemesh hall
