Some 100 women rescued by Yad Le'achim in the past year from Arab villages participated in a candlelighting ceremony in Bnei Brak.

The ceremony opened with Tehillim recited in memory of Rabbi Shteinman and a talk by Noah Yaron-Dayan.

The candles were then lit by Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, the chief rabbi of Tzfat, who encouraged the women and stressed that the miracle of Hanukkah was due to a "brave woman doing the right thing."