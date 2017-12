Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke at the lighting of the eighth Hanukkah candle with Likud activists at Kfar Maccabiah in Ramat Gan.

Netanyahu dismissed the police investigations against him, stating "there will be recommendations, so what? Most police recommendations end in nothing. More than 60% are thrown in the garbage."

"For thousands of normative people, including numerous public officials, it begins with fplashy headlines and ends in nothing."