Polish deputy PM pledges to renovate Warsaw cemetery

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Piotr Glinski personally informed World Jewish Congress CEO and Executive Vice President Robert Singer on Monday that his country would transfer 100 million zloty (28 million US dollars) to restore the Warsaw Jewish Cemetery.

Glinsky relayed the information during a joint meeting with Singer at the cemetery.

Singer welcomed the Polish government’s decision on behalf of WJC President Lauder and the WJC, and said that “The World Jewish Congress urges all European governments, including in Poland, to make every effort to curb anti-Semitism and xenophobia once and for all. It is critical that all minorities, and all people, living on this continent enjoy the basic human right of living in peace and security. We call on European leaders to prioritize putting the necessary legislation in place to ensure that such manifestations of hatred are treated with utmost severity and penalty, and to unequivocally and loudly condemn every sign of anti-Semitism, neo-Nazism and neo-fascism.”