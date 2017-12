Teva workers are continuing their countrywide protests against the mass layoffs in the company.

On Wednesday the Teva outlets in Jerusalem and Ashdod as well as the factories in Netanya will strike.

Work disruptions will also take place in the Kfar Saba facility, the Neot Hovav Teva-Tech and the Migada factory in Kiryat Shmona, as well as at the logistics center in Shoham and the company headquarters in Petah Tikva.

