20:52 Reported News Briefs Tevet 1, 5778 , 19/12/17 Tevet 1, 5778 , 19/12/17 Yedidia Meyuhas wins Bible quiz for adults Yedidia Meyuhas, a resident of Modi'in, won the 5778 Bible quiz for adults which took place Tuesday. Yoav Schlossberg of Alon Shvut received second prize. ► ◄ Last Briefs