Two people were moderately injured and two lightly injured in an accident between three cars in the Western Negev.
MDA paramedics and EMT's treated the injured people and transferred them to the Soroka hospital in Beersheva.
|
20:45
Reported
News BriefsTevet 1, 5778 , 19/12/17
4 injured in Negev collision between 3 cars
Two people were moderately injured and two lightly injured in an accident between three cars in the Western Negev.
MDA paramedics and EMT's treated the injured people and transferred them to the Soroka hospital in Beersheva.
Last Briefs