Margi: Haredi MK's neglecting their constituency

The chairman of the Knesset's Education Committee, Ya'akov Margi(Shas) attacked UTJ MK Ya'akov Asher for delaying the approval of the regulations governing the quality of food in educational institutions and called to approve the new regulations and to remove the intermediary yeshivas from the regulations in the meantime.

Asher had asked to revise the regulations, claiming that improving food quality would cost more and the cost would be deferred to parents.

Margi said that if the intermediary yeshivas would be excepted from the regulations "the MK's who sponsored such a move will have to explain why they are neglecting their constituency."