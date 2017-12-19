MK Shai: Bennett,Shaked weaken 'last beacon of justice'

MK Nahman Shai(Zionist Union) responded to the legislative initiative of Jewish Home leaders Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked.

Shai said that "the Jewish Home party is deliberately harming the status of the Supreme Court and restricting it in order to free itself from the 'burden' of proper administration, commitment to human rights and protection of democracy."

Shai added that Bennett and Shaked were "weakening the last beacon of justice" and stressed that their plan was unjustified as the court had only disqualified 12 laws since the 1990's which were totally unreasonable.