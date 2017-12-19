Bennett,Shaked reveal legal reforms restricting court

Jewish Home leader Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked distributed the draft of a basic law of legislation which would regulate the relationship between the various authorities for the first time since the constitutional revolution initiated two decades ago.

The new law would require legislation of basic laws to be submitted by the government, the Knesset law committee or at least 20 MK's. Legislation will be passed by 61 MK's at every stage.

The court will be able to strike down regular laws, but under very restrictive conditions. The law will also allow the Knesset to override laws which are disqualified.

Laws will only be disqualified if they contradict basic laws and only in a panel of at least 9 judges and by a 2/3 majority or more.