MK Shmoli: Teva director disregards even the PM

MK Itzik Shmoli(Zionist Union) a member of the Knesset Labor committee, responded to the meeting between the prime minister and the director-general of Teva Tuesday afternoon.

"It is unfortunate that the director-general of Teva disregards even the prime minister and is not willing to slightly modify his plan. It is time the government stopped its sycophantic approach and adopted a more determined stance, including implementing a real tax assessment of the company after Teva spat in the cistern from which it gained a huge fortune."